Pakistan initiates sunset review of AD on galvanized steel from China

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:14:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on galvanized steel imported from China.

The measures, which came into force on February 8, 2017, expired on February 8, 2022.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by Aisha Steel Mills Limited and International Steel Limited, and covered the period from October 2018 to September 2021.  

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers 7210.4110, 7210.4190, 7210.4990, 7212.3010, 7212.3090, 7225.9200, and 7226.9900.


