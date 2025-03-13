 |  Login 
Pacific Steel Group to use Danieli technology for new its micro mill

Thursday, 13 March 2025 11:54:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to Italian plantmaker Danieli, US-based rebar producer Pacific Steel Group will use Danieli technology at its mini mill in Mojave, California. The mini mill is scheduled to be operation in the first quarter of 2027.

The new MIDA Hybrid QLP-DUE mini mill provided to Pacific Steel will produce 380,000 tons of straight and spooled rebar every year. Liquid steel will be transformed into finished products in just 10 minutes in endless casting-rolling mode assisted by Danieli Automation systems, including production intelligence, energy management and robotics for the highest efficiency, operator safety and execution repetitiveness.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the Mojave mill is the first steel mill in California to be built in the last 50 years.


