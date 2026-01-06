 |  Login 
Oman fast-tracks green steel plans in partnership with China’s Tsingshan

Tuesday, 06 January 2026 15:21:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Oman is advancing plans to establish a green steel manufacturing corridor in partnership with China-based steelmaker Tsingshan Group, as the Gulf country works to attract sustainable industrial investment and support its economic diversification strategy, according to media reports.

Strategic partnership to develop green steel manufacturing

The Oman-Tsingshan Green Steel Initiative aims to create a low-carbon steel production hub in Oman. Under the framework of the bilateral collaboration, Tsingshan is expected to invest in new facilities and technology that will leverage Oman’s strategic location and resources to produce green steel for regional and global markets.

Officials from Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Oman Investment Authority and other government entities held meetings with Tsingshan representatives during a strategic visit to China. Discussions focused on aligning the initiative with Oman’s economic vision 2040, developing industrial infrastructure, and identifying investment enablers for the green steel project.

Industrial diversification and sustainability goals

The green steel project supports Oman’s broader efforts to diversify its industrial base beyond hydrocarbons while promoting sustainable, low-emission manufacturing. Oman’s leadership has highlighted that establishing green steel capacity will contribute to job creation, technology transfer and enhanced competitiveness in the global steel sector.

The initiative could help strengthen Oman’s position as a regional industrial hub for value-added manufacturing. By tapping into Tsingshan’s expertise and global supply chains, Oman expects to develop steel products that meet evolving demand for sustainable materials in sectors such as construction, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Oman and Tsingshan are expected to continue coordination on site selection, permissions, infrastructure investment and financing structures for the green steel project. The partnership is viewed as a key pillar in Oman’s long-term industrial strategy and its push toward green manufacturing.


