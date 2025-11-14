Sohar Iron and Billets Company signs $26 million deal for new steel project in Oman

Oman-based Sohar Iron and Billets Company has announced an investment of $26 million (OMR 10 million) to establish a new steel and non-ferrous metals manufacturing facility in Al Buraimi Industrial City, managed by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). The planned facility, which will occupy roughly 36,000 square metres, aims to produce a range of steel and aluminium products to serve both the domestic market and regional export destinations.

The investment aligns with the framework of Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes industrial diversification, private-sector development and sustainable economic growth. By encouraging production-oriented investment in metals manufacturing, the initiative seeks to enhance national self-sufficiency, stimulate job creation and attract international partnerships in high-value industrial activities.

According to reports, Al Buraimi Industrial City in northern Oman has become a key hub for the country’s ongoing industrial growth. By mid-2025, total investments in the area had surpassed OMR 287 million, encompassing over 1,600 active projects, with nearly 1.7 million m² of industrial land still available for future development. The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has also implemented significant infrastructure upgrades, expanding internal roads, wastewater facilities and utility networks, to enhance efficiency, sustainability and competitiveness for investors operating in the region.

The new facility is expected to strengthen Oman’s downstream steel and metals industries by reducing import dependence and improving raw material availability for construction and manufacturing. It will also help stabilize domestic supply and create new jobs. Currently, Sohar Iron and Billets Company operates in the Sohar Industrial Port area with an annual billet production capacity of about 600,000 metric tons.