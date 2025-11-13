 |  Login 
Sumitomo Corporation to set up integrated energy company in Oman

Thursday, 13 November 2025 12:20:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals has announced a strategic partnership with Energy Development Oman to establish Oman’s first integrated energy supply chain company, aiming to optimize energy production, transportation and supply infrastructure in the country.

The new company aims to provide supply chain management services to the energy sector in the country, starting with the OCTG supply chain, not only for the hydrocarbon value chain but also renewables and other types of energy development. Sumitomo is positioning the initiative to support Oman’s national energy strategy, which emphasizes diversification of energy sources and enhancement of regional supply chain resilience.

For Oman, the venture may help strengthen its role as a regional energy logistics and supply chain hub, while for Sumitomo it will enhance its portfolio in the Middle East and expand its presence beyond trading into full energy supply integration. In addition, for the energy and resources sector, the partnership signals growing emphasis on vertical integration and supply chain optimization in the Middle East energy markets.


