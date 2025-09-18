 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Oman’s...

Oman’s Jindal Steel Duqm orders second hydrogen-ready DRI plant from Danieli

Thursday, 18 September 2025 13:34:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Oman-based steel producer Jindal Steel Duqm, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel Group, has awarded a contract to Italian plantmaker Danieli for a second hydrogen-ready direct reduction (DR) plant in Duqm, Al Wusta.

The second DRI plant will complement Jindal Steel Duqm’s first Energiron® direct reduction unit, which is currently under construction in Duqm and scheduled to begin operation in 2026. With this addition, the company aims to increase its supply of low-carbon iron units and position Oman as a regional leader in green steel production.

Expansion of hydrogen-ready steelmaking in Oman

The new facility will be designed to produce 2.5 million tons of direct reduced iron per year while maintaining an average metallization rate of 94 percent. The hot DRI will be compacted into hot-briquetted iron, a format that allows safe storage and efficient export to international markets. The design also considers the potential use of a special transport system, which can deliver hot DRI at over 600 degrees Celsius directly into electric arc furnaces. This system would significantly increase energy efficiency by eliminating the need for reheating.

Advanced technology by Tenova and Danieli

The plant will use the Zero-Reformer Energiron® Direct Reduction process, a technology jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli. This hybrid process is designed to run on natural gas and can incorporate up to 80 percent hydrogen, or any blend of the two, without requiring plant modifications.


Tags: Raw Mat Oman Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

October US scrap now seen steady to lower following earlier weekly mixed call

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices in China in limited range with small negative bias, may edge up

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian scrap market remains stable, recovery of prices ruled out

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat for seventh consecutive week

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Polish scrap market remains almost silent, availability increases

18 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to suspend Saraji South coal mine in Queensland

18 Sep | Steel News

BHP to invest in Port Hedland to boost iron ore output

18 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2025 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s MOIL Limited begins manganese ore exports with maiden sales to Indonesia

18 Sep | Steel News