Oman’s Jindal Steel Duqm orders second hydrogen-ready DRI plant from Danieli

Oman-based steel producer Jindal Steel Duqm, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel Group, has awarded a contract to Italian plantmaker Danieli for a second hydrogen-ready direct reduction (DR) plant in Duqm, Al Wusta.

The second DRI plant will complement Jindal Steel Duqm’s first Energiron® direct reduction unit, which is currently under construction in Duqm and scheduled to begin operation in 2026. With this addition, the company aims to increase its supply of low-carbon iron units and position Oman as a regional leader in green steel production.

Expansion of hydrogen-ready steelmaking in Oman

The new facility will be designed to produce 2.5 million tons of direct reduced iron per year while maintaining an average metallization rate of 94 percent. The hot DRI will be compacted into hot-briquetted iron, a format that allows safe storage and efficient export to international markets. The design also considers the potential use of a special transport system, which can deliver hot DRI at over 600 degrees Celsius directly into electric arc furnaces. This system would significantly increase energy efficiency by eliminating the need for reheating.

Advanced technology by Tenova and Danieli

The plant will use the Zero-Reformer Energiron® Direct Reduction process, a technology jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli. This hybrid process is designed to run on natural gas and can incorporate up to 80 percent hydrogen, or any blend of the two, without requiring plant modifications.