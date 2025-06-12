 |  Login 
Oman’s Jindal Shadeed upgrades steel plant for construction market

Thursday, 12 June 2025 14:47:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Oman-based steelmaker Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC is modernizing its eight-strand continuous casting system at its Sohar Port plant in Oman to meet growing construction industry demand, according to German plantmaker SMS Group. The modernization works carried out by SMS Group will enable production of new steel sections including 180 SQ and 200 SQ grades. The plant is expected to begin operations by the end of 2025.

The modernization works include advanced electromagnetic stirring systems, automated flow control technology, and real-time monitoring capabilities. These improvements will reduce production defects, increase yield rates, and ensure consistent product quality while minimizing downtime.


