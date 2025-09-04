Green ship recycling facility to be built in Oman to produce low-carbon steel

Oman is taking a landmark step towards sustainable maritime practices by announcing the construction of the Middle East’s first integrated green ship recycling facility, according to media reports. The project, part of the country’s 2050 net-zero strategy, will be developed in Khatmat Malaha, North Batinah, in partnership with Green Wheel Recycling Middle East. A concession agreement is expected to be signed within the month to pave the way for construction.

Facility capacity and environmental impact

The upcoming facility will feature a fully integrated port, capable of dismantling and recycling over 70 ships annually. In its initial phase, it is expected to produce 2 million mt of high-quality, low-carbon steel per year.

Economic and strategic benefits

Beyond environmental gains, the project will generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will also stimulate secondary industries, including eco-friendly container manufacturing, while supplying millions of metric tons of low-carbon steel to Oman’s iron and steel sectors.

Government vision

An official from Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, “This project not only supports Oman’s 2050 net-zero strategy but also positions the Sultanate as a regional hub for innovative green solutions in shipping.”

In addition, Oman aims to be the first Gulf nation to provide ships with electricity and green fuel while docked, a pioneering move that aligns with global decarbonization efforts in maritime transport.