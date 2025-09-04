 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Green...

Green ship recycling facility to be built in Oman to produce low-carbon steel

Thursday, 04 September 2025 15:34:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Oman is taking a landmark step towards sustainable maritime practices by announcing the construction of the Middle East’s first integrated green ship recycling facility, according to media reports. The project, part of the country’s 2050 net-zero strategy, will be developed in Khatmat Malaha, North Batinah, in partnership with Green Wheel Recycling Middle East. A concession agreement is expected to be signed within the month to pave the way for construction.

Facility capacity and environmental impact

The upcoming facility will feature a fully integrated port, capable of dismantling and recycling over 70 ships annually. In its initial phase, it is expected to produce 2 million mt of high-quality, low-carbon steel per year.

Economic and strategic benefits

Beyond environmental gains, the project will generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will also stimulate secondary industries, including eco-friendly container manufacturing, while supplying millions of metric tons of low-carbon steel to Oman’s iron and steel sectors.

Government vision

An official from Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, “This project not only supports Oman’s 2050 net-zero strategy but also positions the Sultanate as a regional hub for innovative green solutions in shipping.”

In addition, Oman aims to be the first Gulf nation to provide ships with electricity and green fuel while docked, a pioneering move that aligns with global decarbonization efforts in maritime transport.


Tags: Oman Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing resumes upward trend on continuing supply issues

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Meranti Green Steel to build green iron plant in Oman

19 Aug | Steel News

GCC buyers remain active amid softening import offers, wary of possible disruption in Strait of Hormuz

25 Jun | Flats and Slab

Oman’s Jindal Shadeed upgrades steel plant for construction market

12 Jun | Steel News

UAE buyers still prefer ex-China HRC at lower prices, rejecting higher levels

28 May | Flats and Slab

GCC shows some interest in restocking HRC though ignoring China's price hikes

14 May | Flats and Slab

Jindal Shadeed to upgrade its casting machine in Oman

26 Mar | Steel News

Oman’s Vulcan Green Steel to supply low-emission steel to Volkswagen

13 Jun | Steel News

Vitkovice Steel to receive green slab from Vulcan Green Steel’s new plant in Oman

07 Jun | Steel News

Oman’s JSIS proceeds with trial wire rod production

13 May | Steel News