ArcelorMittal supplies rails for Oman-UAE cross-border railway project

Monday, 12 January 2026 15:18:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that its subsidiary ArcelorMittal Rails and Special Sections has dispatched the first shipment of rails for the Oman-United Arab Emirates (UAE) railway project, marking a key milestone in the development of the region’s first cross-border rail network.

The initial delivery was produced at ArcelorMittal’s Gijón facility in Spain and received at the port in August 2025. It consisted of 3,800 rails in the 60E2 profile, R260 grade, each measuring 25 m in length, with a total weight of 5,700 mt.

Further shipments are scheduled for 2026, with the total rail supply expected to reach 33,100 mt over the course of the project.

Designed for heavy freight and passenger traffic

According to the statement, the rails are engineered to withstand axle loads of up to 32.4 metric tons, ensuring durability, high performance and long-term reliability. The specifications are tailored to the geographical and environmental conditions of the railway corridor.

Strategic role in regional connectivity

The 238-kilometre railway line will connect Sohar in Oman with the UAE’s national rail network, strengthening trade flows and logistics integration between the two countries. The project is expected to enhance commercial exchange, improve mobility between urban centers and support Oman’s ambition to position itself as a regional logistics hub.

Hafeet Rail to develop and operate the line

The railway is being developed by Hafeet Rail, a joint venture between Oman’s Asyad Group and the UAE’s Etihad Rail. Once construction is completed, Hafeet Rail will also be responsible for operating the line.

The Oman-UAE railway is expected to play a central role in integrating transport infrastructure across borders and supporting long-term economic and social development in both countries.


