Odisha approves green hydrogen projects entailing investments of $5.42 billion

Monday, 27 November 2023 10:55:07 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved green hydrogen production projects entailing aggregate investments to the tune of $5.42 billion, a government official said on Monday, November 27.

The official said that ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited has been granted approval for setting up two green hydrogen and green methanol projects entailing a total investment of $2.29 billion.

The company plans to set up a 100,000 mt per year green hydrogen and a 500,000 mt per year green methanol manufacturing unit in the Malkangiri district. In parallel, it plans to establish a 60,000 mt per year capacity green hydrogen and a 300,000 mt per year green methanol plant in the Rayagada district.

Welspun New Energy Ltd has received approval to set up a 700,000 mt per annum green ammonia and green hydrogen unit in the Kendrapada district with an investment of $1.69 billion.

Finally, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Ltd has received approval to set up a 720,000 mt per year green ammonia and green hydrogen plant at Ganjam with an investment of $1.56 billion.