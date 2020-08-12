﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NLMK masters electrical steel production for wind power generation

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:06:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

NLMK Group has developed an innovative electrical steel grade at its flagship asset in Lipetsk, Russia. The product is intended for use in constructing wind power plants, the official statement reads. Moreover, the first batch has been shipped to NovaWind, a company working on setting up wind farms in the south of Russia. The contractor plans to establish a total of 1 GW power capacity by 2023 and requires domestically produced electrical steel with the improved quality. "NLMK possesses all the competencies required to develop and manufacture innovative grades of electrical steel. We are excited to be part of an ambitious green energy project,” Ilya Guschin, vice president of sales at NLMK Group, said.

With the new value-added product, NLMK has further diverted its product portfolio. It will help the company to, not only become a sustainable supplier locally, but to eventually enter the international markets, taking into account the rapid development of renewable sources of energy worldwide, SteelOrbis understands. NLMK is one of the leading global suppliers of flat steel, slabs and pig iron.


Tags: Russia  NLMK  steelmaking  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Three out of four CIS-based HRC exporters focus on sales to Turkey
10  Aug

NLMK to cut environmental impact and raise output via modernization
29  Jul

Russia’s DEMP to increase billet production by year-end
23  Jul

NLMK Group's net profit down significantly in Q2
20  Jul

Russia’s MMK successfully restarts modernized mill 2500