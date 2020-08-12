NLMK masters electrical steel production for wind power generation

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:06:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

NLMK Group has developed an innovative electrical steel grade at its flagship asset in Lipetsk, Russia. The product is intended for use in constructing wind power plants, the official statement reads. Moreover, the first batch has been shipped to NovaWind, a company working on setting up wind farms in the south of Russia. The contractor plans to establish a total of 1 GW power capacity by 2023 and requires domestically produced electrical steel with the improved quality. "NLMK possesses all the competencies required to develop and manufacture innovative grades of electrical steel. We are excited to be part of an ambitious green energy project,” Ilya Guschin, vice president of sales at NLMK Group, said.

With the new value-added product, NLMK has further diverted its product portfolio. It will help the company to, not only become a sustainable supplier locally, but to eventually enter the international markets, taking into account the rapid development of renewable sources of energy worldwide, SteelOrbis understands. NLMK is one of the leading global suppliers of flat steel, slabs and pig iron.