NLMK Lipetsk receives first batch of main process equipment for HDG line

Friday, 30 July 2021 12:27:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that its subsidiary NLMK Lipetsk has received the first batch of main process equipment for the construction of its new continuous hot dip galvanizing line (HDGL-5) with an annual capacity of 450,000 mt of rolled steel. The line, which is scheduled to be launched in 2022, will enable NLMK to boost its output of high value added products and enhance its competitive advantage in the production of rolled products with advanced protective coatings.

The project, which is worth over RUB 12 billion ($164.32 million), will enable the production of thin high-strength steel with increased corrosion resistance.

The equipment for the unit was produced by Italy-based Tenova. Process equipment installation is planned for the third quarter this year.

Currently, NLMK Lipetsk has an annual galvanized steel production capacity of 1.25 million mt at its four lines.