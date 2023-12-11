Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon steel plate to STEELARIS

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will supply low-carbon steel plate under the brand called “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” to the Singapore-based steel wholesaler STEELARIS.
Through collaboration with STEELARIS, Nippon Steel said it will continue to further increase the penetration of “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” in the ASEAN region.
STEELARIS, which supplies steel plates for oil and gas projects, construction, and offshore structures in the ASEAN region, aims to achieve carbon neutrality in 2024-2025.
Nippon Steel announced in October this year that it will supply “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” to the Netherlands-based geothermal energy company 85 Degrees Renewables for the latter’s geothermal well, as SteelOrbis previously reported.