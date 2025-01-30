 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon seamless line pipes to Singaporean distributor

Thursday, 30 January 2025 12:02:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel has announced that, together with its steel distributor subsidiary Nippon Steel Trading Corporation, it will supply its low-carbon seamless line pipes to Singapore-based steel pipe distributor HUPSTEEL.

Accordingly, Nippon Steel’s green steel under the brand “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” is used in the production of seamless line pipes, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions. As a result, the Japanese steelmaker will continue to further strengthen its position and to increase the penetration of “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nippon Steel’s pipe solutions are the go-to option for several companies including Equinor, Aker BP and QatarEnergy, as SteelOrbis reported previously.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Centravis plans to increase pipe production in 2025

30 Jan | Steel News

Voestalpine Tubulars puts new section rolling mill into operation

30 Jan | Steel News

US pipe markets reported steady to higher on rising flat steel prices, rising scrap values

29 Jan | Tube and Pipe

India’s Tata Steel develops steel pipes for hydrogen transportation

29 Jan | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.1 percent in November from October

28 Jan | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week and Canadian rig count increases

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.7 percent in November from October

24 Jan | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain mostly stable

24 Jan | Tube and Pipe

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 70.9 percent in 2024

23 Jan | Steel News