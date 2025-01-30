Nippon Steel to supply low-carbon seamless line pipes to Singaporean distributor

Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel has announced that, together with its steel distributor subsidiary Nippon Steel Trading Corporation, it will supply its low-carbon seamless line pipes to Singapore-based steel pipe distributor HUPSTEEL.

Accordingly, Nippon Steel’s green steel under the brand “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” is used in the production of seamless line pipes, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions. As a result, the Japanese steelmaker will continue to further strengthen its position and to increase the penetration of “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nippon Steel’s pipe solutions are the go-to option for several companies including Equinor, Aker BP and QatarEnergy, as SteelOrbis reported previously.