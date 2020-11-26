Nippon Steel to start new galvanizing line at Kimitsu in Q1 2021

Thursday, 26 November 2020 15:53:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that its continuous hot-dip galvanizing line at its Kimitsu Works in Chiba will start production in the first quarter of 2021. The new line was designed to produce ultra-high-tensile steel sheets and will have a production capacity of 33,000 mt per month, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The line was scheduled to start production in the second quarter of financial year 2020-21, however it has been delayed due to the uncertainty amid the coronavirus, as SteelOrbis understands.