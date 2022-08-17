Nippon Steel to restart BF No. 3 at Nagoya Works end of August

Wednesday, 17 August 2022 11:13:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it has decided to restart the operations of the blast furnace No.3 at its Nagoya Works by around the end of August this year.

Previously, the company had planned to resume operations at the blast furnace in June this year, following renovation works which started at the end of January, as SteelOrbis previously reported. However, the war in Ukraine and the lockdown in China have caused problems in the supply chain to continue, resulting in a decline in steel demand and the postponement of the restart of the furnace.

The company stated that it will continue to respond to changes in global and domestic steel demand.