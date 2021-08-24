Nippon Steel to launch sale of new high corrosion resistance steel in October

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:49:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation has announced that it will launch sale of ZEXEED, a high corrosion resistance steel, in October this year.

According to the company’s statement, ZEXEED’s corrosion resistance of flat areas is about twice as high as that of the conventional steel of the same kind and about 10 times higher than that of hot-dip galvanized steel. ZEXEED will be used for projects in a harsh environment or in coastal or other areas with high humidity and high temperature.

Since 2000, Nippon Steel’s high corrosion resistant coated steel SuperDyma™ and ZAM™ have been adopted by manufacturers in the building materials, automobiles, home appliances, and industrial machinery industries, and their cumulative global sales have reached approximately 15 million mt. Nippon Steel will also launch the Nippon Steel High Corrosion Resistant Coated Steel Sheet Series by adding the newly developed ZEXEED to its existing high corrosion resistant coated products with various functions. Through the provision of ZEXEED and the new Series, Nippon Steel stated that it is contributing to the reduction of energy consumption and environmental impact, and ultimately to the establishment of a recycling-oriented society.