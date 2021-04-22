﻿
English
Nippon Steel launches new corrosion-resistant sheets for export market

Thursday, 22 April 2021 17:51:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel) has announced that it will launch its ZAM®-EX highly corrosion-resistant coated steel sheets for overseas markets in the current month.

Nippon Steel and the former Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. (NSN) have been selling highly corrosion-resistant coated steel sheets, SuperDyma (SD) and ZAM, in overseas markets since 2000. Even after the merger of the two companies in April 2020, the new company has continued selling SD as well as ZAM. Starting with new orders, the company will sell its highly corrosion-resistant coated steel sheets for overseas markets under a new brand name, ZAM®-EX, offering useful life guarantees for ZAM®-EX in overseas markets in certain corrosive environments.

Nippon said that with the abovementioned product they are targeting areas where their high corrosion-resistant performance against hot dip galvanizing (GI) can be utilized, adding that demand in such areas is growing steadily and that competition is intensifying in overseas markets.

 


