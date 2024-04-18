﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 3.6 percent in February from January

Thursday, 18 April 2024 12:16:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved up by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and went down by 4.4 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 362,409 metric tons. 51.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 48.9 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 5.1 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 742,820 metric tons, and were up by 1.7 percent year on year. 73.0 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.0 percent were held by steel traders.

In February, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 398,208 mt, down by 11.8 percent month on month and up by 9.6 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish flats spot prices stable despite sluggish trade

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romania's flats traders cut HRS prices, mill’s prices stable

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices stable as demand shows signs of slowing down

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats mill cuts HRC prices, raises HDG and PPGI prices

22 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices decline as outlook remains gloomy

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 12.6 percent in January from December

19 Mar | Steel News

Romanian flats spot prices stable as demand remains encouraging

15 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable but outlook still bleak

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices move up as business activity improves

08 Mar | Flats and Slab

Russia adjusts local flats prices, still inactive on exports

07 Mar | Flats and Slab