 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Nippon...

Nippon Steel applies for government support to accelerate decarbonization

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 14:07:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based steel producer Nippon Steel Corporation has announced its decision to apply for Japanese government support to accelerate its transition to electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking.

The company stated that switching to the EAF process from the blast furnace (BF) process would require huge capital expenditures and would result in significant increases in production costs, including costs of raw materials and energy. It plans to use the undisclosed amount of government support to build a large-sized EAF at its Kyushu works, to expand the capacity of its existing EAF at its Setouchi works and resume its EAF operations at its Yamaguchi works.

Nippon Steel aims to become carbon neutral by 2050 by injecting hydrogen into BFs, using hydrogen in direct reduction of iron, and producing high-grade steel with large-sized EAFs.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 

Similar articles

Nippon Steel to collaborate with two other Japanese companies to design CCS value chain

02 Sep | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel inks MoU with subsidiaries on business structuring

01 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel expects to complete US Steel acquisition in Q3 or Q4

10 May | Steel News

Nippon Steel to promote use of green steel at wind farms

26 Apr | Steel News

Tenova to supply experimental direct reduction plant to Nippon Steel

19 Mar | Steel News

Nippon Steel manages to cut carbon emissions by 33 percent

16 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees lower net profit in Apr-Dec, forecasts completion of US Steel acquisition in FY 2024-25

08 Feb | Steel News

Nippon Steel to receive loans for acquisition of US Steel

31 Jan | Steel News

Nippon Steel acquires 20% stake in Canada’s Elk Valley Resources

04 Jan | Steel News