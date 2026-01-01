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Nijerya hükümeti Delta Steel'de 1,3 milyar $ yatırımla yeniden ham çelik üretimine başlamayı planlıyor

PSML iki yıl içinde ticari üretime başlamayı hedefliyor National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) ile PSML arasında imzalanan ...

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Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore - 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.54
Scrap - HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet - FOB ex-Russia, $/mt -1.64
Rebar - FOB Turkey, $/mt 1.3
HRC - FOB China, big mills, $/mt 2.03
Wire Rod - FOB China, $/mt 0.51
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HRC SS400 FOB China big mills 1.02
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 0.46
Rebar FOB Turkey 1.3
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Rebar Index 1.39
Turkish Scrap Index 0.54
China HRC export index 1.02
US (East Coast) HMS I/II scrap export index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
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