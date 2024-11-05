 |  Login 
NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.4 million units in October

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 09:27:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

New energy vehicle (NEV) wholesale sales in China are estimated to have reached 1.4 million units in October this year, up 58.0 percent year on year, while rising by 14.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In particular, Telsa’s NEV wholesale sales are estimated to have reached 68,280 units in October.

According to the CPCA, destocking of NEVs progressed smoothly during the August-September period, while replenishment of NEV stocks was observed in October.


