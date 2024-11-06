Net profit increases slightly in Q3 2024 at Aceros Arequipa

The Peruvian steel producer, Corporacion Aceros Arequipa, posted a net profit of PEN 39 million ($10.3 million) for Q3 2024, up from PEN 37 million for Q3 2023.

Net sales were stable at PEN 1.131 billion, while the gross profit increased by 27.4 percent to PEN 158 million, the operational profit increased by 36.2 percent to PEN 94 million, and the EBITDA increased by 26.5 percent to PEN 143 million.

According to the company, the improved results reflect a combination of higher operational performance, lower losses in subsidiaries, positive impact of exchange rate variations, and lower financial expenses.

When considering the January-September period of 2024, the net profit of Aceros Arequipa increased from the same period in 2023 by 134.4 percent to PEN 214.4 million.

$=PEN 3.78 (November 05)