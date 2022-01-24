NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in mid-Jan

Monday, 24 January 2022 12:28:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-January (January 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 38.4/mt ($6.05/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 4,679.8/mt ($737/mt), compared to prices in early January (January 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 0.6 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent, while average prices of medium plate and seamless steel pipes declined by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to early January.