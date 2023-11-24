﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.5 percent in mid-November

Friday, 24 November 2023 09:25:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-November (November 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 95.9/mt ($13.5/mt) or 2.5 percent to RMB 3,931.4/mt ($552/mt), compared to prices in early November (November 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 2.3 percent, 2.3 percent, 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to early November.

$1 = RMB 7.1151


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

