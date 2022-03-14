NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.7 percent in early March

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:25:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 82.7/mt ($13.0/mt) or 1.7 percent to RMB 4,847.6/mt ($763.4/mt), compared to the average price in late February (February 21-28), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 1.5 percent, 1.4 percent, 3.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to late February.

$1 = RMB 6.3506