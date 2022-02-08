NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late Jan

﻿
In late January (January 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 44/mt ($6.9/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 4,723.8/mt ($743/mt), compared to prices in mid-January (January 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 0.9 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes declined by 0.2 percent, all compared to mid-January.


