NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in mid-November 2025

In mid-November (November 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 20.5/mt ($2.9/mt) or 0.7 percent to RMB 3,139.0/mt ($442/mt), compared to the price in early November (November 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and angles rose by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early November.