NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices remain stable in late September 2025

In late September (September 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar remained stable, standing at RMB 3,184.1/mt ($448.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-September (September 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.1 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of wire rod rose by 0.4 percent, all compared to mid-September.