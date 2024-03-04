﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in late February

Monday, 04 March 2024 17:43:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late February (February 21-29) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 51.2/mt ($7.2/mt) or 1.3 percent to RMB 3,858.5/mt ($543.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-February (February 10-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.3 percent, 0.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-February.


China Far East Steelmaking 

