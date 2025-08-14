NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.1 percent in early August

In early August (August 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 36.7/mt ($5.1/mt) or 1.1 percent to RMB 3,267.4 /mt ($457.6/mt), compared to the price in late July (July 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 1.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 0.1 percent, all compared to late July.
$1 = RMB 7.1337