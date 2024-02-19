NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in early February

Monday, 19 February 2024 12:00:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early February (February 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 14.5/mt ($2.0/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,910.6/mt ($551/mt), compared to the price in late January (January 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, though the average prices of medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late January.

$1 = RMB 7.1032