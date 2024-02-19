﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in early February

Monday, 19 February 2024 12:00:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early February (February 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 14.5/mt ($2.0/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,910.6/mt ($551/mt), compared to the price in late January (January 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, though the average prices of medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late January. 

$1 = RMB 7.1032


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices only rise slightly after holiday, futures down

19 Feb | Longs and Billet

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 8, 2024

19 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China steel plate prices move up following long holiday

19 Feb | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Mood weakens in most regions, China exits market on negative note

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain unchanges

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China stable ahead of holiday, mood bearish

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese steel pipe prices remain unchanged

09 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Xuzhou Bofeng Steel to transfer blast furnace to Guangxi Steel Group

09 Feb | Steel News

Sansteel Minguang’s 800,000 mt high quality bar project starts production on Feb 6

08 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News