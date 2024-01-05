NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late December

Friday, 05 January 2024 15:34:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late December (December 21-31) last year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 5.8/mt or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,959.7/mt ($558/mt), compared to the price in mid-December (December 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 0.3 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-December.