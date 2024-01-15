﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices almost stable in early January

Monday, 15 January 2024 10:50:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early January (January 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 1.3/mt, almost remaining stable, to RMB 3,951.6/mt ($556.6/mt), compared to the price in late December (December 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent, while the average prices of medium plate and seamless steel pipes rose by 0.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to late December.    

$1 = RMB 7.1084 


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

