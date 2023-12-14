﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices almost stable in early December

Thursday, 14 December 2023 10:11:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early December (December 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 0.9/mt, almost remaining stable, to RMB 3,959.7/mt ($558.5/mt), compared to the price in late November (November 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and seamless steel pipes rose by 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, though the average price of angles declined by 0.2 percent, all compared to late November.

$1 = RMB 7.109


