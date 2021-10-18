NBS: China’s crude steel output down 21.2 percent in September

Monday, 18 October 2021 14:08:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China’s pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 65.19 million mt, 73.75 million mt and 101.95 million mt, down 16.1 percent, 21.2 percent and 14.8 percent year on year, respectively, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on October 18.

At the same time, sharp decreases were seen month on month - pig iron output declined by 8.86 percent, crude steel production was down by 11.4 percent and finished steel output decreased by 6.3 percent.

Production restrictions and power supply limits exerted a negative impact on steel output in September.

In the January-September period this year, China produced 671.07 million mt of pig iron, down 1.3 percent year on year, with the year-on-year growth shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent recorded in the first eight months this year. Also, China’s crude steel and finished steel outputs totaled 805.89 million mt and 1.02 billion mt in the first nine months this year, up 2.0 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, year on year, with the year-on-year growths 3.3 percentage points and 2.7 percentage points slower than those recorded in the January-August period.