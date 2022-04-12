﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Moody’s raises coking coal prices assumptions amid supply issues

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 15:12:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services has announced that it has raised its near-term price assumptions for metals and mining commodity prices, due to tight supply. The agency has increased its coking coal price assumptions to $275/mt for the next 12 months. The revision reflects the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine and higher prices amid the ban on Russian coal imports into the EU. The prices were already high even before the war given the supply issues resulting from the bad weather conditions in Australia and Canada, SteelOrbis understands.

With the tight supply coming from Russia, the agency assumes that the prices will remain high even after the recovery of supply in Australia and Canada.

According to Moody’s, Australian producers will take advantage of the higher prices and limited coking coal supply, though the continuation of the war in Ukraine will reduce industrial activities and steel demand and will consequently limit further hikes in prices.

In addition, Moody’s expects that the G20 economies will expand by 3.6 percent this year and by three percent in 2023.


Tags: coking coal raw mat Australia Oceania 

Similar articles

21 Feb

Anglo American restarts coal mining operations at Grosvenor
09 Feb

Anglo American starts up new Aquila mine in Australia
06 Jul

Pembroke secures loan for Olive Downs coking coal mine project in Queensland
07 Dec

Glencore to close four coal mines in Australia by 2023
04 Dec

Fortescue continues to see strong demand for iron ore from China
10 Nov

Reserve Bank of Australia expects iron ore exports to remain strong
02 Oct

Queensland faces lower coking coal demand from China
19 Aug

BHP plans to divest its thermal coal assets to focus on premium-quality coking coal
10 Mar

Coal exports from PWCS down 11.2 percent in Feb from Jan
10 Feb

Coal exports from PWCS down 11.4 percent in Jan from Dec