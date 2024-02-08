MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

Thursday, 08 February 2024 10:52:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 29-February 4 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, hot rolled steel strip and steel channel all decreased by 0.2 percent week on week.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.2 percent, while the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal remained stable week on week, respectively.