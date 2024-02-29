MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Feb 19-25

Thursday, 29 February 2024 10:54:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 19-25 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of both thermal coal and coking coal remained stable, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.3 percent, week on week.