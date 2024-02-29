﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Feb 19-25

Thursday, 29 February 2024 10:54:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 19-25 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of both thermal coal and coking coal remained stable, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.3 percent, week on week.


Tags: Wire Rod Coking Coal Longs Flats Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China went up slightly during Feb 12-18

21 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 2-8

12 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Jan 23-29

03 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News