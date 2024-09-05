MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Aug 26-Sept 1

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 26-September 1 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip increased by 1.3 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.6 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.0 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.0989