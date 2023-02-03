MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Jan 23-29

Friday, 03 February 2023 10:33:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 23-29 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China rose slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, common steel plate and hot rolled steel strip all increased by 0.2 percent, week on week.

In the same period, the average price of smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal edged down by 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal edged up by 0.1 percent, week on week.