MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during Aug 12-18

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 12-18 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated an overall decreasing trend.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, common steel plate and high-speed wire rod decreased by 3.2 percent, 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal remained stable, while the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.