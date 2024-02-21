﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China went up slightly during Feb 12-18

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 13:51:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 12-18 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.


Tags: Coking Coal Wire Rod Raw Mat Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 2-8

12 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Aug 28-Sept 1

06 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during August 21-27

31 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during Jan 30-Feb 5

10 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Jan 23-29

03 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Jan 9-18

19 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China see slight rise in January 2-8

12 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News