MOC: Average steel prices in China went up slightly during Feb 12-18

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 13:51:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 12-18 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of coking coal declined by 0.1 percent, week on week.