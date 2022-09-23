MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Sept 12-18

Friday, 23 September 2022 10:55:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 12-18 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, thermal coal and coking coal increased by 1.0 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.