MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on July 25-31

Thursday, 11 August 2022 12:20:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 25-31 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, rebar and high-speed wire rod rose by 1.2 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average price of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal in China declined by 1.3 percent, 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, week on week.