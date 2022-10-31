﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 17-23

Monday, 31 October 2022 11:04:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 17-23 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip declined by 1.2 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of both smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 0.8 percent, while the price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.


Tags: Coking Coal Wire Rod Rebar Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Sept 19-25

30 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on Sept 12-18

23 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down on Sept 5-11

21 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down on Aug 29-Sept 4

09 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel price in China edge down on August 15-21

29 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on July 25-31

11 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in June 13-19

27 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during June 6-12

17 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during May 30-Jun 5

10 Jun | Steel News