MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 17-23

Monday, 31 October 2022 11:04:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 17-23 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, all the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip declined by 1.2 percent, 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of both smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 0.8 percent, while the price of coking coal remained stable, week on week.