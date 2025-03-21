 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 10-16

Friday, 21 March 2025 10:05:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 10-16 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal rose by 0.9 percent, while average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 2.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.  


