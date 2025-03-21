MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 10-16

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 10-16 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and common steel plate decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal rose by 0.9 percent, while average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 2.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.