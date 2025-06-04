 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4 percent in late May

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 09:51:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late May (May 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 45.8/mt ($6.4/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,143.7/mt ($437/mt), compared to the price in mid-May (May 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.7 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 1.0 percent, all compared to mid-May.

$1 = RMB 7.1886


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 4, 2025 

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

04 Jun | Steel News

Average new house prices in 100 Chinese cities up 2.56% in May

04 Jun | Steel News

Local Indian rebar market still under pressure from lower demand, mills’ hike attempts fail

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 3, 2025 

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

US-based Hybar LLC produces first rebar at new mini-mill

03 Jun | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local rebar price by $7/mt for early June

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir posts record shipments for May

02 Jun | Steel News

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 22, 2025

30 May | Longs and Billet

European longs market sluggish, prices decline as summer approaches

30 May | Longs and Billet