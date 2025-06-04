NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4 percent in late May

In late May (May 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 45.8/mt ($6.4/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,143.7/mt ($437/mt), compared to the price in mid-May (May 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.7 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.4 percent, 0.2 percent and 1.0 percent, all compared to mid-May.
$1 = RMB 7.1886