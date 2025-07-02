 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tangshan...

Tangshan to restrict production by 30 percent during July 4-15

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 16:45:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

There have been rumors about Tangshan’s aim to limit the production of sintering machines by not less than 30 percent of full capacity during July 4-15, though further observation is needed to see how the production cuts would be implemented.

In addition, against the background of ensuring safety and gas balance, converters and blast furnaces will also implement certain production reduction measures.

Pig iron output and crude steel production will be corrected by similar rates, according to the market, and this means that mills will have to have production utilization rates at not above 70 percent, while the average utilization rate in Tangshan stood at 83-85 percent in late June.

Market analysts forecast the production limit in the given period may be an important preparation for the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, when China will hold a military parade.

Impact of production restrictions on prices and market reactions

The production reduction is expected to reduce the supply of finished steel to the spot market and bolster finished steel prices. Today, July 2, local average rebar and HRC prices in China have gained RMB 30/mt ($4/mt) and RMB , coming to RMB 3,153/mt ($441/mt) and RMB ex-warehouse, respectively, according to SteelOrbis’ information. Rebar and HRC futures at Shanghai Futures Exchange have added 2.61 percent and 2.21 percent, respectively.

Another reason for the better mood in the Chinese steel market today has been the announcement by the country’s top leadership that “disorderly low-price competition” needs to be regulated, though no concrete measures have been voiced so far.

Regarding the previous warning by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) that Chinese companies should control semis exports, which rose too sharply this year, there have been also no official regulations announced so far. “Stricter checks may slow China’s billet exports. Companies might need more time for documentation and quality checks, and some may cut exports due to difficulty in meeting requirements,” a Chinese mill told SteelOrbis, though adding that overall semis export volumes will remain at high levels, with no hope for a local demand rebound in the short term.

$1 = RMB 7.1546


Tags: Rebar Pig Iron Longs Semis Raw Mat Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

WSD Strategic Insights XXXVI: Out-of-whack steel pricing relationships

28 May | Steel Matters

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Steel production and prices rise substantially for Evraz NA in Q2

18 Jul | Steel News

Erdemir increases profit and sales in Q1

09 May | Steel News

Erdemir sees $502 million net profit in 2010 due to higher local shipments

15 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down for third consecutive month in August

17 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output drops for second straight month in July

20 Aug | Steel News

Japanese steel exports down 16.7 percent in April over March

02 Jun | Steel News

Erdemir posts $106 million profit in Q1 2010

07 May | Steel News

Japanese monthly crude steel output reaches 17-month high in March

19 Apr | Steel News