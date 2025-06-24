 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices remained mostly stable in mid-June, 2025

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 09:33:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-June (June 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by just RMB 0.7/mt, almost remaining stable, to RMB 3,110.4/mt ($432/mt), compared to the price in early June (June 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod and seamless steel pipes remained unchanged, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles declined by 0.7 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early June.

$1 = RMB 7.1656


